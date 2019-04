Roksana Węgiel z Jasła pokazała nowy singiel i teledysk "Lay Low" [WIDEO]

Roksana Węgiel - Lay Low Tekst Piosenki

Boy you got a hold on me

Gotta say, gotta say it out loud

Novacaning on my brain

Though I like it

Yeah I like it I like it I like it

I ain't never been here before

So used to boys, always chasing me down

Shooting straight for ya

Yeah you like it

Yeah you like it you like it you like it

Oh ohh

We can run with shadows

Ohhh oh

Won't be cold in the shallows

Wanna lay low lay low lay low

When your body knows

Yea your body knows

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

You got me exposed

Yeah you got me exposed

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

And let's lay low and do it over

Boy you got me up until morning

Thinking bout ya it’s messing me round

You’re a feen in my veins

Though I like it

Yeah I like it I like it I like it

Yeah you got me tripping up on ya

Will you stand, will you ever stand still?

Let me scream out your name

Yeah you like it

Yeah you like it you like it you like it

Oh ohh

We can run with shadows

Ohhh oh

Won't be cold in the shallows

Wanna lay low lay low lay low

When your body knows

Yea your body knows

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

You got me exposed

Yeah you got me exposed

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

Yeah you do (wanna wana put it on you)

And let's lay low and do it over

